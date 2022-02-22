Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share.
Shares of LPI stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.02. 850,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,940. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56.
In other news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.
About Laredo Petroleum
Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.