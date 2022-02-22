Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Announces Earnings Results

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Glaukos updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,079. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GKOS. William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 84,586 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

