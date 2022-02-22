First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.75.

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE FR traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,550. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$11.87 and a one year high of C$25.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.95.

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 12,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,055,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,833,505. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$724,500. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,821 shares of company stock valued at $271,880 and have sold 1,091,600 shares valued at $14,470,718.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

