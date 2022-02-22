RAI Finance Hits Market Cap of $35.04 Million (SOFI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $35.04 million and $1.23 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.84 or 0.06894822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,082.12 or 1.00146823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00046382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00049828 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,388,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

