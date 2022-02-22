Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post sales of $756.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $690.30 million and the highest is $842.50 million. Lazard reported sales of $647.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 62.20% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

LAZ stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.21. 945,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Lazard has a 1-year low of $35.01 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.60%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

