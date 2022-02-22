Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,959. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $142,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $40,966.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,064 shares of company stock worth $1,245,862 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

