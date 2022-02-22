Analysts Expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to Post $0.47 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLYM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE:PLYM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.15. 249,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.13 million, a P/E ratio of -29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after buying an additional 122,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after buying an additional 103,939 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after buying an additional 208,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

