CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-$515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $518.34 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.94. 3,200,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,551. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $101.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after purchasing an additional 283,942 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

