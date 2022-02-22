Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells $29,410,798.97 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00.

STX traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,470,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,690. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $70.36 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STX. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

