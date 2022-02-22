Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Sells 10,042 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $180,354.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 118,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,687. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

Get Agiliti alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $107,058,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $60,969,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $21,270,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Agiliti by 20.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,199,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $8,944,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.