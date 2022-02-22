Analysts Anticipate SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) to report $60.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.00 million and the lowest is $60.50 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year sales of $200.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $200.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $317.92 million, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $352.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

In other news, Director Charlene T. Begley acquired 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,560 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,629 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $132,295,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,713 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,225 shares during the period. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:S traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,570,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.25. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

