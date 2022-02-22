Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). Cryoport reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 727,651 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $45,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $144,631,000 after buying an additional 25,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,036 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $47,390,000 after purchasing an additional 37,082 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 514,844 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CYRX stock traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. 899,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,883. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.05. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

