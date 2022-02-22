Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HMN traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $41.08. The stock had a trading volume of 165,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,808. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,107,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 78,240 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 68,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,848,000 after buying an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 18.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 31,818 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.