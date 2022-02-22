Zacks: Analysts Expect HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for HeadHunter Group’s earnings. HeadHunter Group posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HeadHunter Group.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HeadHunter Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.74. 465,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,079. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a positive change from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

