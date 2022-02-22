-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Greenlane reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.01.

Shares of GNLN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 695,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,241. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $47,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,475 shares of company stock worth $248,233. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 543,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 104,468 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Greenlane by 5.6% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Greenlane by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,010 shares in the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

