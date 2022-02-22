Analysts Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to Post $0.63 EPS

Brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.67. Clean Harbors also posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $100,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $546,645. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 272,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 56,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 49,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.15. 482,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,538. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.61.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

