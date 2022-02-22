Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

TSE:MG traded down C$3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$95.70. 1,522,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$102.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$102.35. The stock has a market cap of C$28.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$93.24 and a 1-year high of C$126.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Lou Maher bought 1,000 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,930.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$86.50 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$104.22.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.