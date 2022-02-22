Loopring [NEO] (LRN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, IDAX, Gate.io and CoinMex. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinMex, DragonEX, Gate.io and Switcheo Network.

