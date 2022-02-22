Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.10

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €32.10 ($36.48) and last traded at €33.36 ($37.91), with a volume of 166295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €33.84 ($38.45).

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.58.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.