Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.10

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €32.10 ($36.48) and last traded at €33.36 ($37.91), with a volume of 166295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €33.84 ($38.45).
The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €42.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.58.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)
