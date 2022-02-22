Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.94 million.

SLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.20.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.40. 323,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,400. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.94 and a 200 day moving average of $171.51.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $501,768. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

