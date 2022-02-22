Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.50 billion-$33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.63 billion.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,621,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,705. Starbucks has a one year low of $92.36 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $107.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.14.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 480,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

