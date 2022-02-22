Nuco.cloud (NCDT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7,258.00

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $643,070.16 and $7,258.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud . The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

