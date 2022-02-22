$10.69 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report $10.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.19 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $8.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $61.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.23 million to $74.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $44.70 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $84.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

STRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.54. 245,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,397. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $395.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

