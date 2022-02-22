$10.69 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will report $10.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.19 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $8.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $61.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.23 million to $74.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $44.70 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $84.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.
STRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.
Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.54. 245,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,397. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $395.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66.
About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.