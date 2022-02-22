$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.57. Toronto-Dominion Bank reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

TD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,136,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $151.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 150,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,530,000 after buying an additional 81,412 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $909,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

