$416.72 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to post $416.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $399.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $425.68 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $466.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TGI. Barclays upped their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.06. 719,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,584,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 644,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,782,000 after acquiring an additional 475,058 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

