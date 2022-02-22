Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.Capri also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

Capri stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.27. 1,934,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,751. Capri has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.05.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Capri by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 114,137 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,264,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,053,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

