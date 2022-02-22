$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce $3.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15 billion. Crown reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $12.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

CCK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.71. 574,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $124.58.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.