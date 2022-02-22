Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.54 Million

Brokerages predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will post sales of $160.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.42 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $134.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $679.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $630.13 million to $704.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $763.41 million, with estimates ranging from $636.79 million to $804.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 929,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,919. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

