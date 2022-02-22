$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GATX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.24.

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $2,697,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,228,260.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,595. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GATX by 94.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GATX by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in GATX by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.65. 150,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.89. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $107.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.38%.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

