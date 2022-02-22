megaBONK (MBONK) Price Tops $0.0302

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a market cap of $90,653.01 and $4,419.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, megaBONK has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00036574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00108537 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

