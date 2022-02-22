DigitalBits Reaches Market Cap of $274.82 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 18% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $274.82 million and $1.16 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00244199 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004315 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00022080 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XDBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.