OptionRoom Price Tops $0.0503 on Top Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $628,662.58 and $64,722.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00043355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.86 or 0.06884817 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,160.66 or 0.99637299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00046846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00050164 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ROOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.