Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $8.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.28. 1,348,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average is $98.74. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

