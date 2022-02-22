Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.36. Five9 reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FIVN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.74.

FIVN stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.35. 1,154,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,517. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.63. Five9 has a 1-year low of $113.09 and a 1-year high of $211.68.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.