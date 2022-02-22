Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report $3.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.76. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $2.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $14.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $15.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $12.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAG. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAG traded down $6.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.72. 481,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

