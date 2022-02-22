HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $754 million-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.50 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on HQY. Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.91.

HQY traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $51.60. 1,095,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.48. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -737.04, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $258,806.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HealthEquity by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,599 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in HealthEquity by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 86,346 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after purchasing an additional 47,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in HealthEquity by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

