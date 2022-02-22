Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells 2,293 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,293 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $73,215.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $46,667.50.
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $44,632.50.
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $48,262.50.
- On Tuesday, December 28th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $54,931.25.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00.
- On Tuesday, November 30th, Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $750,200.00.
VIR stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. 816,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,254. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $73.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
