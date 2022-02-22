Insider Buying: Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Purchases 4,272 Shares of Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy purchased 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $23,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:HZN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,888. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61. Horizon Global Co. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $133.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,744,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Horizon Global by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 594,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 103,881 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 354,282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

