AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.30). AMC Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($3.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.30.

NYSE AMC traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 42,893,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,066,867. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58.

In other news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $9,646,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 75,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $1,721,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 900,378 shares of company stock worth $23,223,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 665.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 251,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 219,068 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 402,477 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

