Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Billion

Analysts predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce $6.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.25 billion and the lowest is $6.15 billion. Lennar posted sales of $5.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $32.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.55 billion to $33.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.88 billion to $35.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $2,171,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $23,989,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 260,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,219,000 after acquiring an additional 51,754 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $3.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,399. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. Lennar has a 12 month low of $77.86 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

