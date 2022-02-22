Rune Trading Down 12% This Week (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Rune has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $4,357.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be bought for $107.51 or 0.00282376 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.09 or 0.06874016 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,994.61 or 0.99796369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00050093 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

