Yaron Eitan Buys 10,000 Shares of Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Stock

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Director Yaron Eitan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $20,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
MRAI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09. Marpai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.31.
Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter.
About Marpai
Marpai Inc is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc is based in TAMPA, Fla.
