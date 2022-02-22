BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (ZWB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 2nd

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

ZWB traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.83. 261,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,930. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.54. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a one year low of C$18.60 and a one year high of C$23.41.

