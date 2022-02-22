Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.750-$15.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $342.38. 801,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,110. The company has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $229.14 and a 1 year high of $377.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $345.77.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

