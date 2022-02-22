Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.51

Shares of Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 1062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGENY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

