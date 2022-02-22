Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.65

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.65 and last traded at $34.33, with a volume of 314006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.48) to €5.55 ($6.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

About Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

