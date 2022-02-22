Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $88.62

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.62 and last traded at $89.23, with a volume of 62612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.83.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

