Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.00

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $109.00 and last traded at $106.43, with a volume of 3132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average is $90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

