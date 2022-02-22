Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.91

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 314833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SVNLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

