EOS (EOS) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.11 billion and $403.72 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $2.15 or 0.00005660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,047,773,565 coins and its circulating supply is 981,187,339 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

